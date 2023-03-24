Friday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Xavier, who is 17-15-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have gone over the point total, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball).

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in the country. Its opponents collect 31 per contest.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns score 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

