Friday's game between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Texas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas records 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

