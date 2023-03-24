The Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are slated to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at T-Mobile Center, with a tip-off time of 9:45 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas topped Penn State on Saturday, 71-66. Its top scorer was Dylan Disu with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

In its most recent game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Its leading scorer was Nunge with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Timmy Allen is tops on the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Disu puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is the Musketeers' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he delivers 14.1 points and 2.1 assists.

Colby Jones paces the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle is posting 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Adam Kunkel gives the Musketeers 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)