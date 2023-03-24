The San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 119-84 loss versus the Pelicans, Jones put up 15 points and eight assists.

In this article we will dive into Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.1 PRA 21.5 22.3 18.2 PR 15.5 16 12.1 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Tre Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tre Jones Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Tre Jones has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 4.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Spurs average the third-most possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.0 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.7 points per game.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 24.4 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Tre Jones vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 31 9 4 9 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.