Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Wizards (32-41) are 8-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSW.
Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Spurs vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 121 - Spurs 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (- 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Spurs (30-43-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.8% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Wizards (32-39-2) this season.
- When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Washington (1-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than San Antonio (14-20) does as the underdog (41.2%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Washington does it in fewer games (47.9% of the time) than San Antonio (54.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Wizards are 16-9, a better mark than the Spurs have posted (17-53) as moneyline underdogs.
Spurs Performance Insights
- San Antonio is 25th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.2).
- With 26.9 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league.
- At 11 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, the Spurs are 22nd and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- San Antonio attempts 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 65.5% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.
