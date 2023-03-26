Spurs vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55), on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Boston Celtics (51-23).
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Spurs vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-16)
|232
|-1650
|+950
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-16.5)
|231.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-16)
|232
|-1667
|+1050
Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +434 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 112.0 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 10.0 points per game (posting 112.3 points per game, 24th in league, while giving up 122.3 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -743 scoring differential.
- These two teams average a combined 230.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 234.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Boston has put together a 39-32-3 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has put together a 30-44-0 record against the spread this year.
Spurs and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Celtics
|+330
|+155
|-
