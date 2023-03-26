Check out the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (19-55), which currently includes six players listed (including Keldon Johnson), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (51-23) at TD Garden on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Spurs lost their most recent matchup 136-124 against the Wizards on Friday. Johnson's team-leading 30 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Romeo Langford SG Questionable Adductor 7.2 2.8 1.2 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Foot 22.0 5.1 2.9 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11.0 5.3 2.5 Malaki Branham SF Questionable Back 9.4 2.7 2.0

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs score an average of 112.3 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 112.0 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, San Antonio is 13-22.

While the Spurs are averaging 112.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, producing 113.6 a contest.

San Antonio knocks down 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

The Spurs average 107.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and give up 117.4 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -16 233

