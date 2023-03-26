Sunday's game between the Texas Longhorns (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (28-7) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:05 PM ET on March 26.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under is currently listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Miami (FL) +155

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Texas (-4.5)



Texas (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas' record against the spread this season is 18-16-0, and Miami (FL)'s is 17-11-0. The Longhorns have a 16-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 14-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 157.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 games. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +391 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Texas grabs 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (167th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns average 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and allow 85.6 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Texas has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (83rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15 (22nd in college basketball).

