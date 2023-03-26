Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Miami (FL) - Elite Eight
Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns take on the Miami Hurricanes in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Texas' Last Game
Texas won its previous game versus Xavier, 83-71, on Friday. Tyrese Hunter was its high scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Hunter
|19
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Christian Bishop
|18
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Carr
|18
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
On Friday, in its last game, Miami (FL) beat Houston 89-75. With 26 points, Nijel Pack was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nijel Pack
|26
|4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Isaiah Wong
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Miller
|13
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.
Hunter averages 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Dylan Disu averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the field.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he produces 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.
The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.
Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Hurricanes get 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jabari Rice
|15.5
|3.7
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|2
|Dylan Disu
|13.4
|6.3
|1.1
|1
|0.8
|0.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.2
|3.1
|4.2
|1.7
|0.2
|1.5
|Tyrese Hunter
|12
|2.8
|2.1
|0.7
|0.6
|2
|Timmy Allen
|5.4
|4.8
|2.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|16.1
|7.6
|2.7
|1
|0.4
|0.7
|Norchad Omier
|11.4
|10.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.4
|4.5
|2.7
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Nijel Pack
|15.1
|2.8
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.5
|Wooga Poplar
|10.2
|3.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1.5
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.