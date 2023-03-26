When the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Texas defeated Xavier 83-71. With 19 points, Tyrese Hunter was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Hunter 19 2 2 0 2 3 Christian Bishop 18 9 0 0 0 0 Marcus Carr 18 4 6 0 0 2

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

Miami (FL) won its previous game versus Houston, 89-75, on Friday. Nijel Pack starred with 26 points, and also had four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 26 4 2 1 0 7 Isaiah Wong 20 6 3 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 13 6 4 0 1 1

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice is putting up 12.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Hunter puts up 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dylan Disu is averaging 8.8 points, 1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he averages 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.

The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 15.5 3.7 2.2 1.1 0.4 2 Dylan Disu 13.4 6.3 1.1 1 0.8 0.3 Marcus Carr 12.2 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.2 1.5 Tyrese Hunter 12 2.8 2.1 0.7 0.6 2 Timmy Allen 5.4 4.8 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.1

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)