The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. Texas is more likely to win the final game of the Midwest Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 149.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.

The average point total in Texas' contests this year is 145.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns are 18-16-0 ATS this season.

This season, Texas has won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Texas has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have gone over the total three times.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns put up are 6.2 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).

Texas is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 9-10 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 3-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

