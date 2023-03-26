The San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Jones put up 10 points, 12 assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 136-124 loss versus the Wizards.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 9.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.7 Assists 5.5 6.4 6.4 PRA 20.5 22.4 18.4 PR 15.5 16 12 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.2



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Celtics

Jones has taken 11.0 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 9.7% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 4.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Spurs average the third-most possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 112.0 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are sixth in the league, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Tre Jones vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 30 18 5 5 0 0 1

