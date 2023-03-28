The North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the game.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

Out of North Texas' 29 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (48.3%).

The Mean Green are 15-14-0 ATS this season.

North Texas (15-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 6.9% more often than Wisconsin (13-16-0) this season.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.7 130.3 55.7 119.5 120.6 Wisconsin 65.6 130.3 63.8 119.5 129.6

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

North Texas has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Mean Green's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The 64.7 points per game the Mean Green score are only 0.9 more points than the Badgers allow (63.8).

North Texas is 10-4 against the spread and 16-0 overall when scoring more than 63.8 points.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits

North Texas Wisconsin 14-2 Home Record 11-6 10-3 Away Record 6-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

