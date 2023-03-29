The San Antonio Spurs, Keita Bates-Diop included, face off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 137-93 loss against the Celtics, Bates-Diop had two points.

Below, we dig into Bates-Diop's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.8 11.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.6 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA 18.5 13.8 16.8 PR 16.5 12.4 15.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.6



Keita Bates-Diop Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Keita Bates-Diop has made 3.3 shots per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.

Bates-Diop is averaging 1.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bates-Diop's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per contest.

The Jazz allow 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 34 6 6 2 0 1 1 2/25/2023 32 11 4 4 0 1 1 12/26/2022 6 1 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.