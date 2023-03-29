Sandro Mamukelashvili and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mamukelashvili, in his last time out, had 13 points in a 137-93 loss to the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Mamukelashvili, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 4.8 10.2 Rebounds 6.5 3.6 6.7 Assists -- 1.1 2.5 PRA -- 9.5 19.4 PR 15.5 8.4 16.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.1



Sandro Mamukelashvili Insights vs. the Jazz

Mamukelashvili's Spurs average 105.1 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz have given up 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 24.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Sandro Mamukelashvili vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 23 3 8 6 1 0 0

