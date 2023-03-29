Spurs vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
When they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Utah Jazz (35-40) will try to break a four-game losing streak. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Spurs matchup.
Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-4)
|234
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Jazz (-4.5)
|234.5
|-185
|+150
|Tipico
|Jazz (-4.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Jazz average 117.1 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 117.8 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs' -787 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (25th in NBA) while allowing 122.5 per outing (30th in league).
- The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 240.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Utah has compiled a 41-33-1 record against the spread this season.
- San Antonio has compiled a 30-45-0 ATS record so far this year.
Spurs and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
