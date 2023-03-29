Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - March 29
The San Antonio Spurs (19-56) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, March 29 game against the Utah Jazz (35-40) at AT&T Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Spurs enter this contest on the heels of a 137-93 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. Zach Collins' team-high 21 points paced the Spurs in the loss.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|22.0
|5.1
|2.9
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Patella
|5.7
|5.5
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|11.0
|5.3
|2.5
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back)
Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.8 points, San Antonio is 10-14.
- While the Spurs are scoring 112.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 111.9 points per contest.
- San Antonio connects on 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 39.3%.
- The Spurs average 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and allow 117.6 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).
Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Jazz
|-4
|234
