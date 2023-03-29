The San Antonio Spurs (19-56) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, March 29 game against the Utah Jazz (35-40) at AT&T Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs enter this contest on the heels of a 137-93 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. Zach Collins' team-high 21 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Keldon Johnson SF Out Foot 22.0 5.1 2.9 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11.0 5.3 2.5

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back)

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.8 points, San Antonio is 10-14.

While the Spurs are scoring 112.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 111.9 points per contest.

San Antonio connects on 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 39.3%.

The Spurs average 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and allow 117.6 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -4 234

