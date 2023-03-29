Two sliding teams hit the court when the Utah Jazz (35-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on March 29, 2023. The Jazz will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Spurs, who have lost four straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Jazz vs. Spurs with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Jazz have allowed to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 13-20 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Spurs put up 5.8 fewer points per game (112) than the Jazz give up (117.8).

San Antonio is 10-14 when it scores more than 117.8 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.2 per game) than away (109.8). And they are giving up less at home (120.3) than away (124.8).

At home San Antonio is giving up 120.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than it is away (124.8).

The Spurs collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (27.6) than away (26.4).

Spurs Injuries