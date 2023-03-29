Tre Jones, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - March 29
Lauri Markkanen and Tre Jones are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (35-40) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) meet at AT&T Center on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Markkanen, Jones and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 137-93, on Sunday. Zach Collins starred with 21 points, and also had seven boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Collins
|21
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Malaki Branham
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|13
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Spurs Players to Watch
- Jones paces the Spurs in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he posts 11.4 points and 2.8 assists.
- Devin Vassell is averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Devonte' Graham gets the Spurs 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Spurs receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keita Bates-Diop.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Collins
|13.4
|5.6
|2.4
|0.6
|0.7
|1.6
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|10.2
|6.7
|2.5
|0.4
|0.4
|1.1
|Keldon Johnson
|13.0
|4.3
|1.7
|0.6
|0.0
|1.5
|Tre Jones
|8.2
|2.0
|5.2
|1.3
|0.1
|0.2
|Devin Vassell
|10.9
|3.0
|2.5
|0.7
|0.5
|1.7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.