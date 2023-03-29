Lauri Markkanen and Tre Jones are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (35-40) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) meet at AT&T Center on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 137-93, on Sunday. Zach Collins starred with 21 points, and also had seven boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 21 7 4 0 0 2 Malaki Branham 15 3 1 0 0 1 Sandro Mamukelashvili 13 5 3 0 0 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Jones paces the Spurs in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he posts 11.4 points and 2.8 assists.

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Devonte' Graham gets the Spurs 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Spurs receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keita Bates-Diop.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13.4 5.6 2.4 0.6 0.7 1.6 Sandro Mamukelashvili 10.2 6.7 2.5 0.4 0.4 1.1 Keldon Johnson 13.0 4.3 1.7 0.6 0.0 1.5 Tre Jones 8.2 2.0 5.2 1.3 0.1 0.2 Devin Vassell 10.9 3.0 2.5 0.7 0.5 1.7

