Tre Jones Player Prop Bets: Spurs vs. Jazz - March 29
The San Antonio Spurs, with Tre Jones, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|12.4
|10.4
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.5
|3.2
|Assists
|6.5
|6.3
|6.4
|PRA
|23.5
|22.2
|20
|PR
|16.5
|15.9
|13.6
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.3
Tre Jones Insights vs. the Jazz
- Jones has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103.6 possessions per contest.
- The Jazz allow 117.8 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.
- The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.
- The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.6 assists per game.
- Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Tre Jones vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/26/2022
|27
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
