Zach Collins' San Antonio Spurs face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Collins posted 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 137-93 loss versus the Celtics.

Below, we look at Collins' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 11.4 17.3 Rebounds 8.5 6.3 7.8 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.7 PRA 28.5 20.5 28.8 PR 24.5 17.7 25.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 2.0



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Zach Collins has made 4.4 shots per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are eighth in the league, allowing 24.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Zach Collins vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 27 7 6 5 0 1 3 2/25/2023 26 15 5 2 3 2 1 12/26/2022 23 10 7 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.