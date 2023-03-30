Two hot squads square off when the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) host the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Blazers, victors in four in a row.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Mean Green have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Blazers' opponents have made.

In games North Texas shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 19-1 overall.

The Mean Green are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at second.

The Mean Green average 64.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Blazers allow.

When North Texas totals more than 70.3 points, it is 8-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Texas has performed better at home this year, putting up 65.6 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.

In home games, the Mean Green are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than in road games (59.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, North Texas has played better in home games this year, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.1% clip when playing on the road.

North Texas Schedule