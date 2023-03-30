The UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Mean Green have also won four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

North Texas vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline North Texas Moneyline

North Texas vs. UAB Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 19-14-1 record against the spread this year.

The Mean Green have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UAB has put together a 16-18-2 ATS record so far this year.

Blazers games have gone over the point total 23 out of 36 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.