Thursday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Philadelphia Phillies (0-0) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (0-0) at 4:05 PM ET (on March 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Phillies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola.

Rangers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rangers Performance Insights

Last season, the Rangers won 25 out of the 58 games, or 43.1%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Texas won 17 of its 32 games, or 53.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win.

With 707 total runs scored last season, Texas ranked 12th in the majors (4.4 per game).

The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule