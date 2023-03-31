The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Johnson had 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 136-124 loss against the Wizards.

We're going to look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 22.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 7.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.9 PRA 31.5 30 33.7 PR 28.5 27.1 29.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Warriors

Johnson has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.3% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.1 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points per game.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 27th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 31 17 2 1 1 1 1 11/14/2022 19 15 1 1 3 0 0

