The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) each try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament National Championship when they meet in the Final Four on Friday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 9:30 PM, airing on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

South Carolina vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes' 87.6 points per game are 36.5 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Iowa is 23-6 when it scores more than 51.1 points.

South Carolina has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.6 points.

The Gamecocks put up 80.5 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes allow.

South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Iowa is 18-0 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes' 51.2 shooting percentage from the field is 19.5 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena 3/25/2023 UCLA W 59-43 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/27/2023 Maryland W 86-75 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/31/2023 Iowa - American Airlines Center

Iowa Schedule