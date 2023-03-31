How to Watch the Spurs vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on March 31, 2023.
Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- San Antonio has put together a 14-21 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Spurs' 112.1 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors allow.
- San Antonio is 10-14 when it scores more than 117.6 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs are better offensively, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 120.5 points per game at home, and 124.8 away.
- In 2022-23 San Antonio is giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (120.5) than away (124.8).
- At home the Spurs are picking up 27.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.4).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Doug McDermott
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Foot
|Romeo Langford
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Patella
|Jeremy Sochan
|Out
|Knee
