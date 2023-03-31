Keldon Johnson, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - March 31
Stephen Curry and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (40-37) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (19-57) at Chase Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup
How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, March 31
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Jazz, 128-117, on Wednesday. Malaki Branham led the way with 21 points, and also had two boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malaki Branham
|21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Devonte' Graham
|17
|4
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|17
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2

Spurs Players to Watch
- Johnson is the Spurs' top scorer (22.0 points per game), and he produces 2.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Tre Jones is the Spurs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he contributes 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Devonte' Graham gets the Spurs 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keita Bates-Diop gives the Spurs 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Collins
|13.6
|5.5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.9
|1.5
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|10.8
|7.1
|2.8
|0.4
|0.4
|1.1
|Tre Jones
|8.5
|1.9
|5.0
|1.3
|0.1
|0.3
|Keita Bates-Diop
|10.0
|3.9
|1.8
|0.5
|0.1
|1.5
|Devin Vassell
|9.5
|2.8
|2.1
|0.7
|0.5
|1.5

