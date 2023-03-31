Spurs vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The San Antonio Spurs (19-57), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Golden State Warriors (40-37).
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and KENS
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Spurs vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-18)
|242
|-1650
|+950
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-18.5)
|241.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Warriors (-16.5)
|-
|-1800
|+1050
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 117.6 (23rd in the NBA).
- The Spurs put up 112.1 points per game (25th in league) while giving up 122.6 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -798 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.
- These teams are scoring 230.3 points per game between them, 11.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 240.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Golden State has compiled a 35-40-2 record against the spread this season.
- San Antonio has covered 30 times in 76 games with a spread this season.
Spurs and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Warriors
|+1300
|+550
|-2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.