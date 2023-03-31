The San Antonio Spurs (19-57), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Golden State Warriors (40-37).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and KENS

NBCS-BA and KENS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 117.6 (23rd in the NBA).

The Spurs put up 112.1 points per game (25th in league) while giving up 122.6 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -798 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

These teams are scoring 230.3 points per game between them, 11.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 240.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 35-40-2 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has covered 30 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Spurs and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Warriors +1300 +550 -2500

