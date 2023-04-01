Austin Smotherman will compete at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse available is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to bet on Smotherman at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Smotherman has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Smotherman's average finish has been 36th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 44 -5 280 0 17 0 1 $742,578

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Smotherman last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 61st.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

Smotherman will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,255 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

Smotherman was better than 63% of the field at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Smotherman recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Smotherman carded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.4).

Smotherman's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average of 3.3.

In that most recent outing, Smotherman had a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Smotherman finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Smotherman finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.