The Dallas Stars (41-20-14), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

In the last 10 games for the Stars, their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has given up 31 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (23.5% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)

Avalanche (-165) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0.7)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (41-20-14 overall) have posted a record of 7-14-21 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 25 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

In 11 games this season when the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-8-2).

Dallas has earned 16 points (5-3-6 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 48 games, earning 76 points from those contests.

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 13-5-7 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 23-11-6 (52 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Stars went 14-9-8 in those contests (36 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 6th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.72 7th 6th 33.3 Shots 32.2 11th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.5 11th 2nd 25.2% Power Play % 23.2% 8th 16th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 83.3% 3rd

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

