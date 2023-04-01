Brendon Todd will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Todd at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Todd has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Todd has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -7 277 0 17 2 5 $2.9M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Todd's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times, and his average finish has been 26th.

Todd made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Todd finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Todd has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,247 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd finished in the 44th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 87th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Todd was better than 48% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Todd carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Todd had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Todd's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average of 5.1.

In that last outing, Todd had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Todd finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Todd recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Todd Odds to Win: +4500

