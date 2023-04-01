After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 66.2% of his 151 games last season, Seager had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.

He took the pitcher deep in 20.5% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his plate appearances.

Seager drove in a run in 62 games last year out of 151 (41.1%), including multiple RBIs in 11.9% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 47.7% of his games last season (72 of 151), he scored at least one run, and in 16 (10.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 75 .273 AVG .213 .363 OBP .281 .549 SLG .360 36 XBH 22 22 HR 11 46 RBI 38 43/41 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 75 57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%) 39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

