Estanislao Goya is ready for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to wager on Goya at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Goya has shot below par 11 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 18 rounds.

Goya has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Goya has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five events, Goya has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 46 -5 281 0 9 0 0 $276,528

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 170 yards longer than the average course Goya has played in the past year (7,268 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 82nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Goya was better than 38% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Goya recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Goya carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Goya's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.6.

At that most recent outing, Goya's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Goya ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Goya fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Goya Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.