Greyson Sigg will be among those playing the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished under par three times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Sigg has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Sigg's average finish has been 59th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -7 278 0 18 0 2 $1.2M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Sigg has had an average finish of 50th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 41st-place.

Sigg has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Sigg played this event was in 2022, and he finished 41st.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The courses that Sigg has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,232 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg finished in the 50th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

His 4.19-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Sigg was better than 83% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Sigg fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Sigg carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Sigg recorded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last outing, Sigg had a bogey or worse on 11 of 36 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Sigg finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

