The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will include Kevin Chappell as part of the field from March 30 - April 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Chappell at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Chappell Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Chappell has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Chappell has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Chappell has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Chappell has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 36 -4 281 0 8 0 0 $335,729

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Chappell has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous eight appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Chappell has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Chappell played this event was in 2022, and he finished 18th.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Chappell has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,255 yards, 183 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Chappell's Last Time Out

Chappell was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.9 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chappell was better than 79% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Chappell shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chappell carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Chappell recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that last tournament, Chappell's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Chappell ended the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Chappell finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Chappell Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.