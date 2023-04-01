The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Kevin Roy. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Roy at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Roy Insights

Roy has finished under par eight times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 17 rounds.

Roy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Roy's average finish has been 37th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Roy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 47 -4 281 0 5 0 0 $112,128

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The courses that Roy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,268 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Roy was better than 38% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Roy carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Roy had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Roy carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that last outing, Roy's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Roy ended the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Roy had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Roy Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.