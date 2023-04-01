As we enter the final round of the Valero Texas Open, Kevin Streelman is in 49th place at -1.

Looking to place a wager on Kevin Streelman at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Streelman has finished better than par five times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Streelman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -4 276 0 16 1 1 $937,481

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Streelman has three top-20 finishes, with two of them being top-10 finishes, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

Streelman has made the cut in each of his last six trips to this event.

Streelman finished 49th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

The average course Streelman has played i the last year (7,266 yards) is 172 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Streelman was better than 36% of the field at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Streelman recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Streelman recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.4).

Streelman's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average (3.3).

At that most recent tournament, Streelman had a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Streelman finished the Valspar Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Streelman bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.