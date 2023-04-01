Luke Donald enters play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Donald has shot better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Donald has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Donald's average finish has been 40th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 46 -2 282 0 9 0 0 $343,333

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Donald's previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 36th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Donald finished 58th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 207 yards longer than the average course Donald has played in the past year (7,231 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Donald was better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Donald failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Donald had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.4).

Donald did not card a birdie or better on any of the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship. The field average was 3.3.

At that most recent outing, Donald had a bogey or worse on five of 18 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Donald finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Donald fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Donald Odds to Win: +30000

