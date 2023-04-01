The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will see Michael Kim in the field from March 30 - April 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Michael Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Kim will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 28 -7 279 0 8 1 2 $638,136

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Kim has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Kim last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,259 yards, 179 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

Kim was better than 68% of the golfers at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Kim failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kim carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that most recent outing, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Kim ended the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Kim Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.