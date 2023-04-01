Patton Kizzire is in 55th place, with a score of +1, following the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Looking to place a wager on Patton Kizzire at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Kizzire has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Kizzire has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Kizzire will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 48 -4 275 0 15 0 2 $927,690

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Kizzire's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 32nd.

Kizzire has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Kizzire finished 55th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 152 yards longer than the average course Kizzire has played in the past year (7,286 yards).

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.97 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Kizzire shot better than 71% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Kizzire carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Kizzire had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.4).

Kizzire's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

At that last tournament, Kizzire's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Kizzire finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Kizzire carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.