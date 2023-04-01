Ryan Armour will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Armour at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Armour has finished better than par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 18 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Armour has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds.

In his past five events, Armour's average finish has been 57th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Armour has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 -4 279 0 12 0 0 $557,323

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Armour finished 57th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Armour has made the cut one time in his previous four entries in this event.

Armour finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2021.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 194 yards longer than the average course Armour has played in the past year (7,244 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Armour shot better than only 20% of the competitors (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Armour recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Armour had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.4).

Armour carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Armour carded a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Armour finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Armour carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Armour Odds to Win: +25000

