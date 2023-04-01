Stars vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (41-20-14) bring a three-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) on Saturday, April 1 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Stars (+130)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won nine, or 45.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Dallas has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Stars.
- Dallas has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|241 (15th)
|Goals
|257 (7th)
|202 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (8th)
|59 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (12th)
|46 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (3rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has gone over the total in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Stars have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.9 goals.
- The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (257 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Stars' 204 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +53 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
