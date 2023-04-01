From March 30 - April 2, Ze-Cheng Dou will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Dou at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Dou has scored better than par four times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Dou has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Dou has had an average finish of 66th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Dou has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 53 -1 284 0 8 0 0 $282,886

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Dou played this event was in 2018, and he finished 51st.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Dou has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,224 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.30 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.19 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

Dou was better than 63% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Dou carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Dou carded seven bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Dou's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

In that last tournament, Dou posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Dou finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Dou underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Dou Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.