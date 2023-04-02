Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)
- Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 86th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Seager got a base hit in 100 out of 151 games last year (66.2%), with at least two hits in 40 of those contests (26.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 31 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 20.5%), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.
- In 41.1% of his 151 games a year ago, Seager picked up an RBI (62 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (11.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score in 47.7% of his games last year (72 of 151), with two or more runs on 16 occasions (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.213
|.363
|OBP
|.281
|.549
|SLG
|.360
|36
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|38
|43/41
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|57 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (57.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.7%)
|39 (51.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|20 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|34 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he put together a 6-4 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP over his 20 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.