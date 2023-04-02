After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: ESPN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 63.8% of his games last season (37 of 58), Duran had a base hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 58 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.

Duran drove in a run in 15 of 58 games last season (25.9%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 34 .232 AVG .238 .276 OBP .278 .427 SLG .325 8 XBH 8 4 HR 1 9 RBI 16 16/5 K/BB 38/7 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 34 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (67.6%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (35.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (26.5%)

