After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

  • Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
  • In 57.7% of his games last season (15 of 26), Jung got a base hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in four of 26 games in 2022 (15.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.6% of his games a year ago (nine of 26), Jung plated a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In eight of 26 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 11
.196 AVG .214
.224 OBP .250
.339 SLG .524
5 XBH 5
1 HR 4
4 RBI 11
24/2 K/BB 15/2
2 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went two-thirds of an inning.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP, compiling a 6-4 record.
