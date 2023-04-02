Marcus Semien -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on April 2 at 7:08 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Phillies.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

  • Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Semien picked up a hit in 64.6% of his games last year (104 of 161), with at least two hits in 45 of those contests (28.0%).
  • Including the 161 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (14.9%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 54 of 161 games last year (33.5%), Semien picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (9.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
  • In 73 of 161 games last year (45.3%) he scored a run, and in 26 of those games (16.1%) he scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 81
.210 AVG .285
.272 OBP .334
.355 SLG .502
26 XBH 36
10 HR 16
31 RBI 52
56/28 K/BB 64/25
11 SB 14
Home Away
80 GP 81
45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%)
18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%)
36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%)
10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%)
23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Falter gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old southpaw, started and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 20 games last season he finished with a 6-4 record and had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP.
