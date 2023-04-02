The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

  • Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%) Garver got at least one hit, and in nine of those contests (16.7%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games last year (10 of 54), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 of 54 games last season (29.6%), Garver drove in a run, and seven of those games (13.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 30
.217 AVG .200
.340 OBP .261
.325 SLG .467
5 XBH 12
2 HR 8
9 RBI 15
20/15 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 0
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 6-4 record, had a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.214 WHIP.
