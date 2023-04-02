When the Texas Rangers (2-0) and Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) match up in an early-season game at Globe Life Field on Sunday, April 2, Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while the Phillies will send Bailey Falter to the mound. The game will start at 7:08 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Falter - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rangers and Phillies game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-125), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Mitch Garver hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers entered a game as favorites 58 times last season and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Rangers won 21 of their 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 at home.

The Phillies came away with 33 wins in the 70 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Phillies came away with a win 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Philadelphia averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road outings).

The Phillies slugged .403 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Rangers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.